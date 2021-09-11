Kleros Price Down 11.2% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $93.96 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.00650902 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

