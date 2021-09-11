Klimatas Trading Down 17.5% This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,239.03 and $4.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.