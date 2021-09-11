Komodo Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $145.15 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00284393 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00144800 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00178526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001061 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003308 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,694,868 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

