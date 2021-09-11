Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and $1.54 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

