Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 59,024 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.64% of Kraton worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 8.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 33.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRA opened at $40.63 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

