Krios (GIG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $162.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a market cap of $991,984.29 and approximately $162.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001734 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00037727 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01073435 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Krios Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

