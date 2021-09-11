Kryll Trading Down 5.3% This Week (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $28,587.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00059995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00162644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 33,751,781 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

