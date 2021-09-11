Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $412.09 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and approximately $325.47 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $412.09 or 0.00914851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00127325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00179357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,038.25 or 0.99986972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.16 or 0.07068992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.15 or 0.00895015 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

