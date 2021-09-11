La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

