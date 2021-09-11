Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $790.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $705.71.

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $610.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock worth $6,251,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $1,301,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

