Lambda (LAMB) Price Reaches $0.0160

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and $5.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00161581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043649 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,657,036 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

