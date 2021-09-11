Landbox Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $391,957.04 and $187,377.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.