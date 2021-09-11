Lattice Token (LTX) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00004279 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lattice Token has a market cap of $55.98 million and $1.88 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00065862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00129783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00183926 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,733.42 or 1.00162628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.06 or 0.07115902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.92 or 0.00873690 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

