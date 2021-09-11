LCMS Price Hits $0.25 (LCMS)

LCMS (CURRENCY:LCMS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. LCMS has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $515,866.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LCMS has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

LCMS Coin Profile

LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin

LCMS Coin Trading

