Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Lendefi (new) has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00131876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00184966 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.83 or 1.00308133 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.81 or 0.07165579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.73 or 0.00889673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new) was first traded on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

