Lendingblock (LND) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 42.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $34,450.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 35.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00163052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.42 or 0.00738704 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

