LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Bought by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the period. LendingTree comprises approximately 2.9% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.21% of LendingTree worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.79. 163,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,335. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.53 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -225.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

