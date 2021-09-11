Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Up 0.7%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s share price was up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

