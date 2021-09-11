Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Shares Down 0.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 21,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

