Lethean Reaches Market Capitalization of $711,274.32 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $711,274.32 and $88.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,759.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07261698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.26 or 0.00402660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.38 or 0.01408192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00126542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.99 or 0.00561605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.87 or 0.00508899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00345097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006718 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

