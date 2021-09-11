LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of LGI Homes worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,821,000 after acquiring an additional 144,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $105,175,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

