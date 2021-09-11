LHT Reaches Market Cap of $202,922.35 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $202,922.35 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005698 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008343 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.