Liberum Capital Upgrades SIG (LON:SHI) to Buy

SIG (LON:SHI) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 54 ($0.71). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

SHI traded up GBX 3.23 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.75 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £623.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).

About SIG

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

