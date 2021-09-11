Liberum Capital Upgrades SIG (LON:SHI) to Buy

SIG (LON:SHI) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 54 ($0.71). Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.
SHI traded up GBX 3.23 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 52.75 ($0.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of £623.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.30. SIG has a twelve month low of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
