Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $138.55 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $138.55 million and approximately $208.93 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.65 or 0.00012458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00069587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00128963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00181553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,260.85 or 0.99869230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.98 or 0.07122628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.81 or 0.00860136 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

