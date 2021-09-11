Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $2.38 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00005231 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $336,837.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00403766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000617 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.