Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $802.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce $802.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $826.20 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $668.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.33 on Friday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $143.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average of $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

