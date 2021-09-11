Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

