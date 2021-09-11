Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0459 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $183.76 million and $25.29 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00161428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

