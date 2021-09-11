LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.78 million and $35,928.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00059839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00160308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043426 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.