Linker Coin Achieves Market Cap of $8.60 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $6,580.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

