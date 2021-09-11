LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Achieves $12.54 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and $1,872.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000668 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 163.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058031 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

