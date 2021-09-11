Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $714.10 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $714.10 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD is a coin. It was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

