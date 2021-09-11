Lisk Market Cap Tops $458.25 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $3.56 or 0.00007872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $458.25 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00028404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

