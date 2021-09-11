Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Cap of $8.33 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $2,698.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,524.06 or 0.99884784 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,606,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

