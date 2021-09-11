Litecoin Plus Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $91,861.64 and approximately $181.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,104.87 or 0.99995858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00060208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00079338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002270 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

