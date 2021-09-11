Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $303,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $345.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.16 and a 200-day moving average of $371.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $399.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

