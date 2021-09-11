Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,652.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.12 or 0.07259501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.22 or 0.00403530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01405243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.46 or 0.00559574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00509631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00344514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

