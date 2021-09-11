Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00069582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00129023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00181032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,266.22 or 0.99834991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.23 or 0.07179440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00915713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

