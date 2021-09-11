Lossless Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

