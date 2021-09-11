LuaSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $163,199.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $7.20 million and $163,199.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00059675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00161562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043483 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 216,960,321 coins and its circulating supply is 111,395,593 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.