Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 13,622,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

