LunchMoney (LMY) Price Down 42.7% Over Last Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $403,184.27 and $1,135.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00059510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00162446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00734597 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

