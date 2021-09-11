Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,276. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

