Lympo (LYM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $321,667.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Lympo has a market cap of $9.90 million and $321,667.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lympo has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.17 or 0.00161581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00043649 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

