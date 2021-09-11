M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of M/I Homes worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

