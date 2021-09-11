Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,533 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $188.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

