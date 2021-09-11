Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,067 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,067 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Summit Materials worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

Summit Materials stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

