Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 6,014 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.