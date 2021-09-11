Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,575 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ opened at $213.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

