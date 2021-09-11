Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,943 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

